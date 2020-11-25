Get the ‘intelligent’ Brain VST synth plugin and you’ll never have to program a patch again

If you don’t want to be a slave to presets but can’t face programming your own sounds either, you might want to take a look at Brain, a new ‘intelligent’ generative synth plugin that will automatically create a new patch for you with a single click.
You’d be forgiven for thinking that this is a feature common to many synths with a ‘randomise’ button, but developer Thenatan reckons that its ‘XY-DNA’ algorithm - which combines oscillator, envelope, LFO, pitch and filter settings - is “very unique”.
We’re told that a wide range of sounds can be created, and this 2-oscillator synth also comes with its own factory presets. Sounds can be exported and shared with other users.
You can bag Brain over at the Thenatan website for the introductory price of $12.50 (regular price is $79.50). It runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU formats (64-bit only on Mac).