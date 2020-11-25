Get the ‘intelligent’ Brain VST synth plugin and you’ll never have to program a patch again

If you don’t want to be a slave to presets but can’t face programming your own sounds either, you might want to take a look at Brain, a new ‘intelligent’ generative synth plugin that will automatically create a new patch for you with a single click.

You’d be forgiven for thinking that this is a feature common to many synths with a ‘randomise’ button, but developer Thenatan reckons that its ‘XY-DNA’ algorithm - which combines oscillator, envelope, LFO, pitch and filter settings - is “very unique”.

We’re told that a wide range of sounds can be created, and this 2-oscillator synth also comes with its own factory presets. Sounds can be exported and shared with other users.