Get PAF humbucker tones from your Strat with Seymour Duncan and Billy Gibbons’ ‘Red Devil for Strat’ guitar pickups

Seymour Duncan has announced a new collaboration with ZZ Top man Billy Gibbons, the ‘Red Devil for Strat’ guitar pickups.

Gibbons’ latest signature set is designed to recreate his trademark PAF humbucker tone in a pickup that will fit in any Strat-sized single-coil rout.

Seymour Duncan promises an “extra-spicy PAF” response from the bridge, while the neck and middle are a little less hot for cleaner tones.

The set features three unique pickup winds, with specially calibrated Alnico V magnets, four-conductor lead wire and vacuum wax potting to reduce noise.

Billy Gibbons’ ‘Red Devil for Strat’ pickups are available in four colour options: White, Crème, Black or Parchment, and are available as neck, middle, bridge, or a set.

We like the sounds of these. Price-wise, you're looking at $299/£397 for a set of three - see Seymour Duncan for more.