Get contemporary vocal sounds in real-time using Waves’ Vocal Bender plugin

With the Vocal Bender plugin , Waves is promising to put you on the fast track to a multiude of contemporary vocal sounds - think Travis Scott deep-voiced ad-libs, Billie Eilish-style vocal doubles, and Frank Ocean-style pitch-and formant-shifted lead vocals - and what’s more, you can use it in real-time.

We’re told that there’s zero latency, and the majority of the processing is handled by just a couple of simple controls (Pitch and Formant). Use these in combination to switch genders, change your age, minaturise your voice or make it big and boomy. If you want to be less drastic, you can simply add harmonies, vibrato or vocal doubling.

Other controls include a Flatten option to lock to a single pitch and create a robotic sound, and various features that can be accessed under the hood. These include an LFO, sequencing and amplitude and pitch modulators, all of which can be used to add movement to your sound.