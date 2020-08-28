Get a hold of your playing with Fender's Mojo Grip

For those of you cursed by perspiration and forever dropping your pick, Fender has launched the Mojo Grip – a rubber slip-on to enhance guitar pick thickness and grip.

This definitely should be filed in the annals of 'accessories update' but a welcome one – after all, there is not a surfeit of commercially available mods for picks, and we've all tried something to make 'em stick.

Who among us hasn't modded a pick, either scoring a 0.88mm Tortex with a dart, applying masking tape to a 351, or supergluing a Nylon Jazz to our fingertips (do not try that at home)?

The grips are made from nitrile and come in three sizes, thin, medium and heavy. Small beans, but if you can't quit the nice snap of a celluloid Fender 351 but want more purchase, this looks well worth a try.