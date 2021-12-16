George Harrison’s My Sweet Lord receives first ever video, featuring a star-studded cast

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of George Harrison’s debut solo album, All Things Must pass, the late Beatle’s hit My Sweet Lord has received its first ever music video starring a cast of heavy-hitters.

Over 40 musicians, actors and comedians including Ringo Starr, Jeff Lynne , Joe Walsh, Fred Armisen, Weird Al Yankovic, Mark Hamill make cameo appearances alongside George’s wife Olivia and son Dhani Harrison.

As well as its iconic slide guitar parts, the song is known for its contemplative message. The video echoes this, following the journey of metaphysical special agents (Fred Armisen and Vanessa Bayer) who are charged by agency boss (Mark Hamill) to search for “that which cannot be seen”, while seemingly oblivious to what’s right in front of them.

Along the way they encounter a slew of celebrity guests with Ringo and Walsh throwing popcorn at Armisen. There’s a touching tribute to George’s Got My Mind Set On You backflips, plus a car with Fender necks for windscreen wipers and more!

The video was directed by A-list music videographer Lance Bangs who has overseen videos by Nirvana, Green Day, The Black Keys, R.E.M. and many others. Bangs said of My Sweet Lord, "Making this was one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life. The approach was to represent the song visually while these agents and inspectors kept missing the metaphysical wonder around them.

Images are choreographed to the sounds of vocal melodies, guitar strums, drum patterns, chord changes. George threaded a sense of humor through all of his videos, so we kept that spirit and filled the cast with friends and admirers of his music, many coming from the current comedy landscape.

I tracked down vintage prime lenses from some of the films George's HandMade Films had produced, and I hope that viewers can feel a sense of wonder and searching while they watch it, and that the song continues to add to all of our lives.”

The remixed, expanded anniversary edition of All Things Must Pass is out now.