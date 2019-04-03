G&L specs up the offset with Fullerton Deluxe Doheny HH

G&L has expanded its line of Doheny offset electric guitars to include the twin-humbucker Fullerton Deluxe Doheny HH.

In addition to the HH configuration - courtesy of a G&L AS4255C in the neck and AW4368C in the bridge - the Doheny HH also boasts G&L’s PTB system for bass roll-off, as well as a push/pull coil-tap for single coil-esque tones.

Elsewhere, there’s a Leo Fender-designed Dual-Fulcrum vibrato and vintage gloss-finished maple neck, while the guitar is available in two configurations for $1,499 apiece:

Jet Black on alder body with maple fingerboard

Old School Tobacco Sunburst on okoume body with rosewood fingerboard

Head over to G&L Guitars for more info.