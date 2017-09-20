G&L unveils new Doheny offset guitars

G&L, the firm set-up by Leo Fender in the late 70s, has announced the launch of a new series of Doheny J-type offset guitars.

The models have a pretty obvious point of inspiration in the Fender Jazzmaster, featuring the classic hallmarks of LF's iconic surf builds, including a bolt-on neck, Jazzmaster-style pickups and a vibrato bridge.

Read more: Electro-Harmonix Oceans 11 Reverb

The new guitar is named after the Orange County surf spot and a key selling point is the new G&L Magnetic Field Design Jazz pickups, which take Leo Fender's latter day MFD design and apply it to a wide-wound Jazz-style footprint. The initial G&L video suggests a tone slightly heavier on the jangle and chime than the twang.

Other features include a swamp ash body (on Premier models) or alder on Standard models, a hard-rock maple neck, natural bone nut and the the option of a Dual-Fulcrum standard or Saddle-lock.

Currently the only option is the USA-made, albeit in a choice of Surf Green and 3-Tone Sunburst finishes, though we suspect it won't be too long before a Tribute model hits shelves.