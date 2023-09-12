“I can’t wait to take the stage with Eric and Steve again!”: Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson and Steve Vai to tour together as the original G3 return for 2024

Joe Satriani has just announced the spectacular return of the G3 Tour, and he is getting some old friends in on the act, with the original 1996 lineup of Eric Johnson and Steve Vai joining him for a special reunion tour in 2024.

The tour kicks off on 23 January in Tuscon, Arizona, and will see the venerable trio of electric guitar virtuosos play a 13-night run down the west coast of America. Satch, could not be more excited to get the inaugural lineup back together.

“Reuniting the original G3 line up is a dream come true for me,” he says. “I can’t wait to take the stage with Eric and Steve again!”

It has been a minute since we last had a G3 Tour. Last time out was 2018, when Satriani was joined by John Petrucci and Phil Collen. A lot has happened since then. Satch has put the stylistically audacious Shapeshifting in 2020, following it up with The Elephants Of Mars in 2022.

There has been a pandemic. Steve Vai has learned a new instrument of sorts, with the triple-necked Hydra coming straight out of an Ibanez fever dream. He, too, has released a couple of studio albums, with Inviolate in 2022, and earlier this year finishing off and releasing the Vai/Gash album, which was left unreleased after the death of his good friend and lead vocalist on the record, Johnny 'Gash' Sombrotto.

Eric Johnson has been busy, too, releasing EJ Vol. 2 in 2020, with The Book of Making / Yesterday Meets Today released last year. All have had new signature guitars in the passing years. There will be lots to play. Both Vai and Johnson said they were honoured to be hooking up with their old friend on a tour that takes the G3 concept back to the start. “I’m proud to be a part of it,” said Johnson.

“It’s always an honor to contribute to a G3 tour, and to be with Joe and Eric again playing on stage is like living life to its fullest!” added Vai.

Johnson last played G3 in 2006, which was tantalisingly close to a return to the original lineup, with Vai taking Johnson's place for the Australian dates, joining John Petrucci. Vai's most recent appearance on the G3 bill was in 2016, when he and Satch were joined by the Aristocrats.

Sometimes the future is hard to read. Other times, not so much. Like today. It might only be 12 September 2023 but already we already know – beyond reasonable doubt – what the hottest guitar ticket of 2024 is going to be. The question is what will they play? And will they extend the tour beyond the dates that are already confirmed?

Even if it has never been an annual thing – c’mon, Satriani’s schedule is already busy enough – the G3 Tour has become a special event in the guitar calendar. A European leg would be something…

Tickets will go on presale tomorrow, 13 September, general sale on Friday 15 September. VIP packages offer early access to the venue, one “premium” reserved seat, and include a pre-show Q&A and photo op with these affable guitar virtuosos.

There’s also a commemorative guitar pick set and a postcard set autographed by the principal players. Find out more over at G3 Tour.

(Image credit: G3 Tour )