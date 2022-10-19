G-Sonique announces BFX24, a free filter plugin, but you can’t download it just yet

It's rare for a company to tease a free plugin - you can usually just download it right away - but that’s what G-Sonique is doing with its forthcoming BFX24 filter.

Set to be released in celebration of the company’s 15th anniversary, this is a bi-polar analogue-style multifilter that can operate in low-pass, band-pass, high-pass and band reject modes. As you’d expect, it also comes with cutoff and resonance knobs.

You can modulate the cutoff value in both directions with the bi-polar envelope follower, and G-Sonique says that the plugin is suitable for use on everything from drums, percussion and guitars to synths and live instruments.

BFX24 will be released in December, but if you want to be able to download it for free, you’ll need to jump through a few hoops.

As well as signing up to the waiting list on the G-Sonique (opens in new tab) website, you’ll also have to ‘like’ the company’s Facebook page and share the BFX plugin on Facebook.

BFX24 will be free until the end of 2022.