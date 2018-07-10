Futurebeat is back and Yamaha is looking for the drum stars of the future

Yamaha Drums is now accepting entries for this year’s #FUTUREBEAT competition to find the best drummers aged between 13 -15 years of age.

Entering couldn't be simpler; just film yourself playing drums and upload the video to your streaming platform of choice. Email the link, with your details to your nearest participating location and cross those fingers.

Glasgow, futurebeat@drummersonly.co.uk

Washington, Tyne & Wear, futurebeat@drumshop.co.uk

Manchester, futurebeat.manchester@pmtonline.co.uk

Birmingham, futurebeat.birmingham@pmtonline.co.uk

Cardiff, futurebeat@drumdepot.co.uk

Fareham, Hampshire, futurebeat@grahamrusselldrums.com

Romford, London, futurebeat.romford@pmtonline.co.uk

Colchester, Essex, futurebeat@soundattak.co.uk

Out of the initial entries, 64 drummers will be selected to play in one of eight regional finals across the UK. Should you be selected, you will be required to play two songs in front of an audience of friends, family and the general public.

Winners of the regionals will win a Yamaha snare drum and a place in the grand final, which will take place at Yamaha Music UK Headquarters in Milton Keynes.

Grand finalists will receive mentoring sessions with some of the country’s leading professional drummers and have the chance to perform with a professional band, in front of an eminent judging panel who will decide the overall #FUTUREBEAT ’18 winner. They will be presented with a Yamaha Tour Custom series drum kit and also perform live at this year’s London Drum Show , thanks to a new partnership with Rhythm Magazine .

Closing date for the competition will be Sunday 26 August, 11:59 pm Western European Time (UTC). Email addresses for entries are as follows:

Regional finals