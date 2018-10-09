Future Sound Systems launches the Brunswick, a barebones analogue synth for under £100

Bristol-based Future Sound Systems has announced the arrival of its latest device, a single VCO, barebones synth kit that goes by the name of Brunswick.
Alongside the single oscillator is a multimode filter, a basic LFO and what FSS is describing as a dirty VCA, all wrapped up in a DIY kit that also features a 24-point patchbay.
Originally commissioned by Bristol Experimental Expanded Film: BEEF, the Brunswick is going to be made available to buy exclusively from Thonk for £99 per kit, from 19 October.
If you’re not up to the task of building the Brunswick yourself then, then you can place a pre-order with Future Sound Systems for a pre-built version, but there is very limited stock.
Brunswick patch bay I/O
- VCO 1V/Octave pitch control input
- VCO Pulsewidth Modulation input (normalled to LFO Triangle output)
- VCO FM 1 input (normalled to LFO Triangle output)
- VCO FM 2 input (normalled to Envelope output)
- VCO "Sawtooth" output
- VCO Pulse output
- Phase Comparator input
- Phase Comparator output
- Phase Locked Loop input
- Phase Locked Loop output
- LFO Triangle output
- LFO Square output
- Low-Pass Filter input (normalled to switched VCO output)
- Band-Pass Filter input
- High-Pass Filter input
- VCF output
- VCF FM 1 input (normalled to LFO Triangle output)
- VCF FM 2 input (normalled to Envelope output)
- VCA input
- VCA output
- VCA AM 1 input (normalled to LFO Triangle output)
- VCA AM 2 input (normalled to Envelope output)
- Envelope Gate input (normalled to LFO Square output)
- Envelope output