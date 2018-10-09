More

Future Sound Systems launches the Brunswick, a barebones analogue synth for under £100

Semi-modular DIY kit

Bristol-based Future Sound Systems has announced the arrival of its latest device, a single VCO, barebones synth kit that goes by the name of Brunswick.

Alongside the single oscillator is a multimode filter, a basic LFO and what FSS is describing as a dirty VCA, all wrapped up in a DIY kit that also features a 24-point patchbay.

Originally commissioned by Bristol Experimental Expanded Film: BEEF, the Brunswick is going to be made available to buy exclusively from Thonk for £99 per kit, from 19 October.

If you’re not up to the task of building the Brunswick yourself then, then you can place a pre-order with Future Sound Systems for a pre-built version, but there is very limited stock.

Brunswick patch bay I/O

  • VCO 1V/Octave pitch control input
  • VCO Pulsewidth Modulation input (normalled to LFO Triangle output)
  • VCO FM 1 input (normalled to LFO Triangle output)
  • VCO FM 2 input (normalled to Envelope output)
  • VCO "Sawtooth" output
  • VCO Pulse output
  • Phase Comparator input
  • Phase Comparator output
  • Phase Locked Loop input
  • Phase Locked Loop output
  • LFO Triangle output
  • LFO Square output
  • Low-Pass Filter input (normalled to switched VCO output)
  • Band-Pass Filter input
  • High-Pass Filter input
  • VCF output
  • VCF FM 1 input (normalled to LFO Triangle output)
  • VCF FM 2 input (normalled to Envelope output)
  • VCA input
  • VCA output
  • VCA AM 1 input (normalled to LFO Triangle output)
  • VCA AM 2 input (normalled to Envelope output)
  • Envelope Gate input (normalled to LFO Square output)
  • Envelope output
