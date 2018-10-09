Future Sound Systems launches the Brunswick, a barebones analogue synth for under £100

Bristol-based Future Sound Systems has announced the arrival of its latest device, a single VCO, barebones synth kit that goes by the name of Brunswick.

Alongside the single oscillator is a multimode filter, a basic LFO and what FSS is describing as a dirty VCA, all wrapped up in a DIY kit that also features a 24-point patchbay.

Originally commissioned by Bristol Experimental Expanded Film: BEEF , the Brunswick is going to be made available to buy exclusively from Thonk for £99 per kit, from 19 October.

If you’re not up to the task of building the Brunswick yourself then, then you can place a pre-order with Future Sound Systems for a pre-built version, but there is very limited stock.

Brunswick patch bay I/O