Furch updates Little Jane travel acoustic guitar

Czech guitar co Furch has announced an update to its Little Jane travel acoustic guitar.

The key tweak is a new neck-joint connector, made from aerospace aluminium, and combined with the guitar’s neck construction, promises improved rigidity and durability.

An opening in the left side of the guitar allows players to store the neck when removed, but it can also be used as an additional soundhole for more volume.

The Little Jane is made from all-solid woods, including a red cedar top, African mahogany back and sides, and artificial tortoise binding, while locking machineheads are also onboard.

Electronics aren’t included, but an LR Baggs Element Active System can be fitted on request.

The updated Little Jane is available now from €1,193 (approx £1,100/$1,420) - see Furch Guitars for more info.