Friedman launches Mic-No-Mo guitar amp cab simulation box

Friedman has announced the Mic-No-Mo all-analog cabinet simulation box for guitar amps.

Based on the cab simulation found in the company’s Runt amps, the Mic-No-Mo is designed to go between an amp and speakers.

Connections include ‘from amp’, ‘to speaker’ and an XLR balanced output, while there are onboard sliders for ground lift, level and axis, the latter of which adjusts for centre or edge simulated mic positions.

It’s important to note that the Mic-No-Mo isn’t a load box, however, so guitarists will need to use this one with a cab at all times.

The Mic-No-Mo is available now for $99 - see Friedman Amplification for more info.