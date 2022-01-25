Infinite Space Piano is a free keyboard plugin that enables you to create a “limitless sound space”

The descriptively titled Infinite Space Piano is a new free plugin that promises a widescreen piano tone full of textures and environmental sounds.

Created by Zak Sound, this enables you to adjust the output using three parameters. Tools at your disposal include a big room reverb, environmental textures, and an ‘inifinity pad’ that’s designed to deliver an “endless bright tone”.

Each of these three elements has its own ADSR envelope, as does the base piano sound. Finally, there are four master controls: Lowcut, Width, Pan and Gain.