Free instrument, sample and preset bonanza with the new issue of Computer Music!

We’re getting extra noisy to sign off 2020 with a bang in Computer Music issue 290 (January 2021)! Computer Music readers will get the chance to sample the delights offered by cool new subscription service Noiiz as well as access to WA’s Big EDM Violin for Electro sample pack for free!

Your 3-month Noiiz subscription will allow you to download three free plugins as soon as you sign up: a filter, an instrument, Noiiz Player and Connect that allows you to audition samples in pitch and time within your DAW (of which you can download 100MB for free a month as part of your free sub).

Speaking of DAWs…

Ableton Live and Cubase Turn 11

Another month, another big set of DAW updates… coincidentally both in their eleventh iterations. Get up to speed on what’s new for this pair of venerable DAWs, with some in-depth commentary and handy hints in our latest issue.

Interviews

We’ve had some great chinwags this month, starting with pop powerhouse Roisin Murphy and DJ Parrot, while Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark (OMD to their friends) reminisce about their formative years and new projects. Meanwhile, we get you dreaming of groovier times in sunnier climes as in-demand Oz house producer and DJ Sonny Fodera takes our 15 Questions challenge.

Never Second String!

We like to make sure you get a rounded education here at CM and this issue’s informative feature on how to authentically use strings in your tracks will help keep you truly at the top of your production game. And if you thought we were done with the humongous reviews this month, think again, as we delve into the latest Native Instruments Komplete collection and break down what each package could offer your specific needs as a producer.

