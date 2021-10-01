You can now get a free Orange Dual Terror amp for AmpliTube 5

IK Multimedia has announced that AmpliTube 5 users can add the Orange Dual Terror head model free until 31 October.

And this offer includes users of its completely free AmpliTube Custom Shop – you don't even need to have bought the full version to enjoy the fun here.

Officially sound-certified and approved by Orange, Dual Terror is a beast of a twin-channel, 30-watt guitar head. It's core weapon is a two-stage preamp that can cover a surprising amount of ground by effectively offering two amps in one…

The Dual Terror's Fat Channel delivers warmer tones, while the Tiny Terror Channel delivers the sonic character of the original Tiny Terror.





AmpliTube 5 owners can now add the amp but newcomers can also download it with the complementary AmpliTube 5 Custom Shop from their IK user area. The free Custom Shop version comes with 42 must-have pedals, amps, cabinets, mics and rack FX. It's a great way to start finding out why we rated it IK Multimedia's software so highly in our AmpliTube 5 review.

Get your Orange Dual Terror model at ikmultimedia.com