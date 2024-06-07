“The bit where the sound starts going crazy… that’s all happening live”: Fred again.. and Anderson .Paak face off on the drums as they give a chaotic performance of new track, Places To Be

“It’s a real privilege for me to be able to jam with Anderson and hangout,” says Fred

A collaboration between Fred again.. and Anderson .Paak wasn’t one that we were expecting, but having watched the two musicians duking it out in the studio as they perform new track, Places To Be, we’ve decided that it was probably a good idea.

The live jam took place in Eagle Rock, Los Angeles, earlier this year. “It’s a real privilege for me to be able to jam with Anderson and hangout,” says Fred.

The track begins with Fred again.. building a buzzy bass/breakbeat backing as .Paak plays drums over the top. A vocal refrain from Chika soon joins the party, before Fred again.. covers on the drums while .Paak jumps on the mic.

The back and forth continues - at one point, we’ve got both men playing drums - until we get a big tempo drop and a moment when, in Fred’s words, “the sound starts going crazy."

“That’s all happening live from feeding back my new delay pedals going through the “adjusting my speed” vocal! Like, even the sliding sub bit! It’s just tuning the feedback speed of the vocal delay!? I thought that was pretty cool and the camera isn’t even on me there so I care that you know that.”

And we’re glad of the insight; Places To Be is available now on your music streaming service of choice.

