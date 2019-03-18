Forget 18 strings - here’s a 20-string electric guitar

Remember Jared Dines’ obscene Ormsby 18-string guitar? Well, fellow YouTuber Steve Terreberry, aka Stevie T, has gone two better with what he’s calling the “most metal guitar ever”... Yes, it’s a 20-string electric guitar.

Made by Chinese company 10S guitars, the Spring BC Steve T Djent 20 boasts a rather nicely put-together flame maple/rosewood neck and fingerboard, black walnut body with spalted maple top, and 4Seasons custom pickups, complete with killswitch.

But all of that matters nowt unless Stevie T can answer the question: does it djent? He provides the answer at 9:12.

Jared Dines has already issued a rebuttal to his extended-range rival in his own video, proposing a metal face-off.

“I hereby challenge you to a one-on-one djent battle to see who is the djentiest of them all, the king of djent, the djent God, if you will,” Jared says.

“There will be blood. If you accept my challenge, I will see you on the battlefield; I will see you in djent 2019. You have 24 hours to respond.”

We await the duel with bated breath.