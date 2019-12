Remember Jared Dines and Ormsby’s 18-string monstrosity, revealed back at NAMM? Well, the YouTube joker has finally put together a piece of music using the guitar, entitled Djent 2018.

Proof that you can play anything on even the most extended-range of guitars, Dines deploys a range of techniques, including tapping, alternate picking and, of course, palm-muting.

Oh, and in case you’re interested, the tuning is - deep breath - E-D#-C#-F#-B-E-D#-G#-C#-F#-B-E-A-D-G-B-E-A.