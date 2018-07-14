First big-name drummers revealed for London Drum Show 2018!

The London Drum Show is returning to the UK's capital this November, and to kick off the build-up we have three fantastic drummers to reveal; the most recorded drummer in history JR Robinson, Dire Straits legend Pick Withers and big band jazz sensation Pete Cater.

JR Robinson - 500 million and counting

JR has become the most recorded drummer in history, having played on records selling over 500 million copies, with an impressive roster of artists including Michael Jackson, Barbra Streisand and Chaka Khan.

Robinson also bagged a Grammy in 1983 and has been the drummer for the Oscars multiple times. He is performing on the Education Stage at 10.30am and the Main Stage at 5pm on Sunday 11th November in association with Gewa and DW.

Pick Withers - Dire Straits ledge

Pick Withers was a founding member of one of the biggest rock bands in the world Dire Straits. He stayed for six years, playing on four studio albums plus one live recording, ‘Live at the BBC’, and a compilation album which was released just after he left the band. Pick is a master of his craft and greatly respected by his fellow musicians. He will perform on the Masterclass Stage at 2pm on the Saturday in association with Zildjian.

Pete Cater - big band jazz master

Arguably best known for his exploits keeping big band jazz by leading his own 15 piece group, Pete Cater is a player of rare versatility as well as being a renowned educator. Pete has been involved with drums for his entire life and has now clocked up in excess of fifty years behind the drums. In addition to big band playing he works with jazz groups of all sizes from mainstream to contemporary and freelances in a wide variety of music genres.

He will perform at 12.15pm on the Masterclass Stage and 4pm on the Education Stage on the Sunday of the show in association with British Drum Company and Zildjian.

The show is set to be the ultimate drumming event of the year, so don’t miss out! As well as the impressive roster of artists and exciting features we have up our sleeves, the Gear Hall is going to be packed with the biggest names in the business; Yamaha, Zildjian, DW, British Drum Co, Gretsch, Istanbul Agop, Natal, PDP, Remo, Tama and Roland to name a few.

Super Early Bird tickets are on sale now, and 50p from every ticket we sell will be donated to Music For All, the charity of the UK musical instrument industry.

Super Early Bird tickets are available now from the London Drum Show website.