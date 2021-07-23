Fender teams up with FINNEAS for the American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster hotline

If you happen to have read MusicRadar's review of the American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster, you will see why we think this groundbreaking guitar design – Fender's boldest hybrid between electric and acoustic guitar yet – sells itself.

Fender surely agrees. But when you've got a little skin in the game, it pays to be proactive and think up new ways of raising awareness of the guitar and its features. That's why Fender has looked up the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter FINNEAS in their Rolodex and enlisted him on a new telephone campaign to sell the guitar.

This, we think, is a first. The idea is simple. Phone the American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster hotline (a 21st-century phrase if ever there was one), and you'll be placed on hold and presented with two options.

Press 1 and you will be put through to FINNEAS's voicemail (naturally What They’ll Say About Us will be playing as the hold music) where you can leave him a question, preferably on music or about the guitar and his experiences with it, leave your number, and if your question is particularly interesting he will call you back for a chat.

Now, we appreciate, as does Fender, that you might be getting too many calls, and might not appreciate a call from FINNEAS just as you are putting out your dinner. That's where the second option comes in.

Press 2 and you can speak to a Fender Gear Advisor who will be happy to answer your questions about the American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster, from its spec, and the thought process behind its new Tim Shaw-designed Acoustasonic Shawbucker, or even which guitar amplifier would be best to play it through. Everyone wins.

The Fender x FINNEAS American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster hotline is open now until 2 August, Monday through Friday, 12:00pm- 2:00pm (MST/UK time). Guitarists in the US should dial (833) 4-JAZMSTR, while UK callers dial 0800 015 2838.

For more on the American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster, read our review, or head on over to Fender where you can peruse the spec.