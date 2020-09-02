"Find these cool phrases and keep building off of that – it's amazingly effective… something that people can sing along to. They dig that." – Samantha Fish: The Virtual Guitar Show interview

VGS 2020: Samantha Fish has spent most of the last decade on the road, so when we catch up with her at home she's planning the next move surrounded by the electric guitars that she relies on for creative inspiration, including the cigar box guitar she's become known for using.

She talks us through those and much more in this in-depth chat. Including where she might be heading next musically.

Samantha Fish's latest album Kill Or Be Kind is out now on Rounder Records. She tours the US in the Autumn 2020 and the UK in March 2021. For more info check out samanthafish.com