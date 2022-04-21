The Fender Final Fantasy XIV Strat is finally released in the UK

Remember the Final Fantasy XIV Strat that was announced back in May 2021? Well it's finally on sale in the UK. And this is an electric guitar worth looking at again.

This black beauty features appointments that pay tribute to the massively popular video game franchise with translucent blue and purple 'crystals' sections mirroring the Crystals of Darkness and Light from Final Fantasy XIV.

There's also a logo at the 12th fret, numbered neckplate with logo and another nod to the game with a 'limit break' push-pull tone pot that puts the bridge and middle pickups in series for a tonal power-up, as it were.

The Strat features the less otherworldly foundation features of a maple neck with a slim Modern C shape, 9.5” radius rosewood fingerboard with narrow tall frets. Pickups are V-Mod single-coil Strat single-coils.

A small FFXIV logo features on the front front of the included vintage-style hardshell case and the guitar also comes with a special book containing a numbered certificate and an exclusive FFXIV illustration card made by Square Enix.

The price for this limited-edition stunner is unfortunately in the realms of fantasy for a lot of us at £3,199 but think of the admiring looks at your next pub gig!

More info at Fender.