Are Fender's new wedding rings a decent proposal?

Nothing says 'I do' like a ring called The Riff

Well, we didn't see this one coming – Fender has partnered with Manly Bands to make wedding rings, and using some of the materials the former company chooses for its guitars and amps. Even guitars strings

And they do look good! There's six… um… models to choose that you can see below. From with The Riff to The Acoustic, The Electric, The Troubadour, The Sonic and for vintage lovers, The 1954.  

The Riff: Black Zirconium | Fretboard Etching (Image credit: Manly Bands / Fender)
The Electric: Titanium | Ebony Wood | Authentic Guitar String (Image credit: Manly Bands / Fender)
The Acoustic: Rosewood | Double Authentic Guitar String (Image credit: Manly Bands / Fender)
The Sonic: Mahogany Wood | Hand Painted | Authentic Guitar String (Image credit: Manly Bands / Fender)
The Troubadour: Ebony Wood | Fender Tweed | Authentic Guitar String (Image credit: Manly Bands / Fender)
The 1954:B lack Zirconium | Bird's Eye Maple | Authentic Guitar String (Image credit: Manly Bands / Fender)

Materials include ebony, bird's eye maple, rosewood and Fender Tweed, with each ring made to order in the US. 

Inlaid guitar strings feature on a number of the designs, and The Riff features fretboard markers in its black zirconium.

Prices range from $495 to $850 and you can find out more at Manly Bands

Rob Laing
Rob Laing

I'm the Guitars Editor for MusicRadar, handling news, reviews, features, tuition, advice for the strings side of the site and everything in between. Before MusicRadar I worked on guitar magazines for 15 years, including Editor of Total Guitar. I've currently set aside any pipe dreams of getting anywhere with my own songs and I am enjoying playing covers in function bands. 