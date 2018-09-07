Fender wants to make learning bass easier than ever with new Fender Play lessons

Fender has added bass lessons to Fender Play, joining guitar and ukulele on the learning platform.

The new lessons promise to make learning bass easier than ever, with a range of styles and artists, including James Brown, Curtis Mayfield, Maroon 5, Bob Marley and more.

As per other Fender Play courses, players progress via bite-sized lessons, but this time, there’s a focus on bass-specific skills, including slap bass, hammer-ons, playing with a pick, slides, and how to read rhythm and ghost notes.

Players can sign up to a 30-day free trial at play.fender.com, after which it costs £9.99/€9.99 per month. A year of unlimited lessons costs £89.99/€89.99.

Fender Play is available now on iPhone, iPad, Android devices and desktop.

Bass additions to Fender Play