Fender teases the launch of a new series of electric guitars, and it looks pretty fancy

Fender has announced the launch of a new line of electric guitars for this coming Tuesday, 5 November, with a teaser trailer promising that we will "never play a Fender the same way again."

The trailer suggests that not only has the Fender marketing team being taking night classes in Final Cut Pro – with its briskly edited montage of arty silhouetted shots of someone playing a Strat, pervy close-ups of bridge saddles and knurled metal knobs – but these guitars are going to be a big deal.

What have we learned from the video? That blue sparkle finishes are going to be de rigueur on this new line? Possibly. The finish looks smart. New Fender tuners, branded with the Fender logo – and, be still thy beating heart, a foil logo on the headstock. Oh, and that there is a very contemporary choice of a sculpted heel.

Other than that, well, we will have to wait.

More news when it comes in. Tuesday, 5 November. Save the date and set the alarm. Get yourself a fresh pack of 351s Premium Celluloids and wait by the internet . . . The fireworks will be starting early.