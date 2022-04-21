Fender teams up with Wrangler for a denim-fuelled collaboration

Fender has today announced that it has joined forces with US clothing brand, Wrangler for an exclusive merchandise collaboration celebrating 75-plus years of American cultural influence.

The Wrangler x Fender collection goes heavy on the denim with a range of distressed and classic jeans and jackets as well as vintage-inspired graphic t-shirts, plaid shirts and more, with singer-songwriter Orville Peck and model Georgia May Jagger both appearing in the campaign photos.

(Image credit: Fender/Wrangler)

Holly Wheeler, vice president global marketing at Wrangler says of the collection, "Wrangler and Fender each have origin stories rooted in the creation of practical and functional products. As denim styles have evolved over the years through fits, finishes and function, the driving role guitar driven music has played in fashion is undeniable.

We’re excited to have these two American icons join together to launch the Wrangler x Fender collection as we honour the artists and legends who have inspired us, and celebrate with the fans who have been moved by the music.”

(Image credit: Fender/Wrangler)

"As trends in music and fashion continue to evolve, Fender remains at the forefront of championing new soundtracks to match new styles." adds Richard Bussey, Vice President Accessories, Lifestyle and Licensing at Fender. " Through partnering with Wrangler, Fender is able to inspire musicians, creatives and fashionistas alike,”

“At its core, both music and fashion are about expressing your truest self. The exclusive Wrangler x Fender Collaboration forms a tightly woven bond between the music and fashion industries, inviting all generations of creatives to celebrate their personal flare.”

The Wrangler x Fender collection is available now. To browse the full collection, click here.