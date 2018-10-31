More

Fender strikes gold with none-more-black Midnight guitars

Get a load of the MIJ Special Run Traditional Telecaster, Stratocaster and Precision Bass

Midnight is clearly on Fender’s mind: just yesterday, we brought you news of the “statement piece” Midnight Hour Precision Bass, and now we’ve caught wind of a fresh made-in-Japan Special Run - say hello to the Traditional Midnights.

With black finishes, three-ply black/white/black scratchplates and gold hardware, the new guitars certainly cut debonair figures, and appear across Fender’s big three outlines: Telecaster, Stratocaster and Precision Bass.

The Strat and P-Bass feature basswood bodies, while the Telecaster opts for alder (complete with white binding - yum), but all three pack 7.25”-radius, U-shape, gloss polyester-finished maple necks with rosewood fingerboards.

Vintage-style single coils fill the cavities, and vintage-style hardware is used throughout, with a Synchronized Tremolo appearing on the Strat.

The Traditional Midnight models are available now in the UK at the following price points:

  • Traditional Midnight Telecaster - £949
  • Traditional Midnight Stratocaster - £949
  • Traditional Midnight Precision Bass - £979

Initial stock has apparently already sold out across UK retailers, but more is expected in Spring 2019 to satisfy demand.

