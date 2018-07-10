Fender stirs the pot with Les Paul-esque Troublemaker Tele

Fender timed its original announcement of the Troublemaker Tele perfectly, unveiling its Les Paul-like solidbody at the 2018 Winter NAMM show, when Gibson wasn’t even in attendance.

Now officially available in stores, the TT certainly apes the spec of Gibson’s most iconic model, with a mahogany body and bound, bookmatched maple top and lacquer finish, not to mention an Adjusto-Matic bridge with stop tailpiece.

Read more: Blade RH-4 Classic 30th Anniversary DMG

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Things get a little more Fender when it comes to the American Professional Tele neck with large Strat headstock and 9.5”-radius rosewood fingerboard, while Shawbucker 1T and 2T humbuckers fill the pickup cavities. A custom Cabronita pickguard tops the whole look off.

The Troublemaker Tele is available in Ice Tea Burst and Ice Tea Metallic finishes for $1,999/£1,609, and that includes a hardshell case and Certificate of Authenticity.

Check out our original story for more model mash-ups from the Parallel Universe line, and visit Fender for more info.