Fender demos new Squier Paranormal guitars and basses

The Squier line-up is particularly good in 2021 with impressive Contemporary and refreshed Affinity lines but we have to admit, the Paranormal Series of electric guitars has us getting serious GAS.

Originally a Fender-only series, the Paranormal models allow the company to get a little weird and wonderful with cult models and surprising specs. Take the soapbar pickup-loaded Cabronita Baritone Telecaster in the video above, for example. If you're on the fence, Fender's superb demos from Dan Ellis, Vanessa Wheeler and Pete Griggin here may just push you and your wallet over the edge.

Another demo video showcases the cult classic Cyclone, Toronado and Super-Sonic guitars. The Toronado and Cyclone are babies by Fender standards, having originally emerged as Fender models in 1997 and 1998, respectively. The latter favoured by players including Placebo's Brian Molko and My Chemical Romance's Frank Iero.

The reverse offset Super-Sonic actually started life as a Squier model in 1997.

And last but certainly not least is the stunning Paranormal Series Jazz Bass '54. A reimagining on the Jazz Bass if it had first emerged six years earlier than it actually did.

