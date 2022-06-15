Fender unveils new edition of its underrated Pro Junior IV tube amp

The single channel Limited Edition Pro Junior IV SE combo is an alternative to the iconic Tweed

Fender has unveiled a black limited edition version of its Pro Junior IV guitar amp in black; a compact single-channel 15-watt combo from the Tweed school.

This lack vinyl / aged silver grille amp features a 10" Fender Special Design speaker for 'tight, well-balanced output with plenty of high-end sparkle'. 

As expected, there's one 1/4" Input and just look at that lovely red jewel LED. Fender's Modified Overdrive Circuit should be able to take this combo to some versatile places – we think this little combo is an often overlooked gem in the Fender catalogue. 

The Pro Junior IV SE will retail at $549.99 USD / £399 GBP / €469 EUR / $799 AUD / ¥68,200 JP.

