Fender unveils new edition of its underrated Pro Junior IV tube amp

Fender has unveiled a black limited edition version of its Pro Junior IV guitar amp in black; a compact single-channel 15-watt combo from the Tweed school.

This lack vinyl / aged silver grille amp features a 10" Fender Special Design speaker for 'tight, well-balanced output with plenty of high-end sparkle'.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Fender ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Fender ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Fender ) Image 1 of 3

As expected, there's one 1/4" Input and just look at that lovely red jewel LED. Fender's Modified Overdrive Circuit should be able to take this combo to some versatile places – we think this little combo is an often overlooked gem in the Fender catalogue.

The Pro Junior IV SE will retail at $549.99 USD / £399 GBP / €469 EUR / $799 AUD / ¥68,200 JP.