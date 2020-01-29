Fender has released an affordable Silverburst Telecaster in Europe

If you haven't had your palms crossed with Silverburst now is your chance – Fender is making its special edition HH Player Series Telecaster available in the stunning finish for European customers.

As we reported during Black Friday, the US had the opportunity to buy this model last year (and you can still preorder models from the next production run at Guitar Center).

For the £569 street prices we're seeing online you're getting an impressive spec here; those Alnico II Player Series humbuckers have coil-taps so you can cover a wide range of tones.

Like other Player Series HH Teles the body is alder and the neck is maple. This model has a pau ferro fingerboard.