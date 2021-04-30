Fender brings the Esquire to Squier again with a Special Run of double-bound '60s Custom guitars

The Squier Classic Vibe series has long been admired for giving people models inspired by premium Fender electric guitars, at accessible price-points. We've been waiting for the return of a black bound custom Tele in the line for some time – and we've kind of got one here, and then some, with new '60s Esquires as part of a Fender Special Run release. But if you think one pickup might be limiting, we've got news for you…

The Esquire predated the Telecaster and Broadcaster but even though this is a one-pickup model, it features a three-way switch. These give instant access to different voices; disengaging any tone setting you've dialled in or letting you roll off the volume and tone while keeping that Tele top end. It's a unique proposition for this model's Fender Designed Alnico Single-Coil pickup and after Squier's recent Contemporary series, shows just how varied its ranges can be.

(Image credit: Fender)

Three finishes are offered in this run; 3-Tone-Sunburst, Black and Lake Placid Blue. We've never seen a T-style bound body that didn't look great and these continue that tradition with aged white binding and a 3-ply parchment pickguard that scream vintage class.

Spec-wise it's a nato body here (that should be on the lighter side of the T-style weight spectrum in theory), C-shape maple neck and laurel fretboard. Frets are Narrow Tall and we're pleased to see a bone nut being used here as graphite nuts are usually the first thing we get upgraded on cheaper guitars.

(Image credit: Fender)

The vintage-style three saddle bridge adds the finishing touch. As for availability, UK retailers are listing the Squier FSR Classic Vibe '60s Custom Esquire as a preorder. The RRP is £409 and we're seeing street prices around £379 / $479.

And if you want to hear a Fender Esquire in action to find out more – check out this great demo from Neville Marten for Guitarist magazine. He calls it a "twangsome beast" and that sounds pretty accurate to us!