Fender goes the whole 'hog with the new American Acoustasonic All-Mahogany Telecaster and Jazzmaster

When we first saw the Fender Acoustastonic Tele debut back in 2019 we weren't sure if it was a visionary hybrid reimagining from Fender or a step too far. When we played and heard them we understood, and the latest Acoustasonic Player Telecaster really hit the sweet spot for us on the hybrid electric / acoustic guitar concept. But now there's more; Fender has gone all in on new mahogany models.

Apart from their mahogany construction, the features for the new Tele and Jazzmaster model remain the same as the previous iterations. The Fender / Fishman Acoustic Engine providing the guitars' electric voices via processing and three separate pickup sources including magnetic, piezo and transducer.

(Image credit: Fender)

But as the design of the Stringed Instrument Resonance System's 'waterfall'-style soundhole gives these hybrid acoustic / electric guitars a surprising amount of projection unplugged, we're interested to hear the impact of the change to a mahogany body with these models.

(Image credit: Fender)

The American Acoustasonic Telecaster All-Mahogany model is $199.99 USD / £1,749 / €1,999.00 EUR / $3,299 AUD / ¥297,000 JPY and the American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster All-Mahogany model is $1,999.99 USD / £1,849 / €2,099 / $3,299 AUD, ¥297,000 JPY. Both are available in Natural or Bourbon Burst.