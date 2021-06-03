F.'em is touted as one of the most powerful FM synths ever

Tracktion is flipping the bird to all FM softsynths with its latest release, F.'em, an 11-operator FM synthesizer that promises to be the most powerful, of its type, ever made.

For all the talk of FM, F.'em is actually a hybrid at heart, with virtual analogue and sample-based sound engines included. It also comes with a dual multimode filter and what looks to be a very flexible modulation matrix.

However, it looks like the Operator matrix is where it's at. Here you can utilise the eight synchronisable wave, noise and two sample operators for some serious sound design. In fact, the blurb references the legendary Access Virus as a sound-a-like, which can only mean that F.'em can scream.

Alongside these, seemingly intuitive, matrices are even more sound design options including sound layering, macro controls, a multi-effects section and arpeggiator. Not to mention two LFOs with freely editable waveforms and 32-stage, temp-synched loopable envelopes.

F.'em is available now for DAWs on 64-bit Mac, Linux and PC systems, priced at $179. However, there is a 90-day free trial available to download. Check out the Tracktion website for more information.

(Image credit: Tracktion)

F.'em specs

4 Layers, each with 4 effect slots.

No fix algorithms, feed any wave operator into any other wave operator forward and backward.

Wave operators feature hard sync like in analog synthesizers and offer different waveforms from sine wave over analog waves to the waves found in some classic FM synthesizers.

Two multisample operators. One can frequency-modulate any of the other operators, the other multisample operator can be frequency-modulated by any of the other operators.

Noise operator that can frequency-modulate any other operator.

2 filters with overdrive stage, freely routable in series, parallel or anything in-between.

Each operator has its own pitch and level LFO and its own pitch and level envelope.

2 Flow LFOs with freely editable LFO shapes.

Tempo-synced, loopable envelopes with up to 32 stages.

Keyboard level scaling of each operator.

Modulation matrix with up to 200 entries.

Modifier matrix with up to 32 modification algorithms.

Quick edit panel for quick and easy adjustment of timbre and overall envelope.

Automation of most continuous parameters.