Faith reveal new PJE Legacy series rosewood acoustic guitar models

UK acoustic guitar brand Faith has announced new additions to its PJE Legacy Series. The FG2 Legacy models feature a solid torrefied Canadian Sitka Spruce top matched with highly-figured, solid two-piece rosewood back and sides.

The follow-up to 2017's FG1 Legacy Series models, the Faith FG2 Legacy guitars again celebrate three established acoustic body shapes from Faith Guitars designer Patrick James Eggle with the drop-dreadnought Mars (PJE Kanuga), the OMC shaped Earth (PJE Linville) and the baby-jumbo Neptune (PJE Saluda).

(Image credit: Faith)

In addition to the mature voicing from the torrefied top here, natural bone nuts, saddles and bridge pins further enhance the tonality of these guitars.

Other details include maple bindings and Macassan figured Ebony fingerboards and bridges. All three feature an all-over high-gloss, lacquered finish and a 45mm nut width.

(Image credit: Faith)

These pro-level electro acoustic models all come equipped with Fishman Flex Blend systems that combine an undersaddle pickup and condenser mic.

The new Faith PJE Legacy FG2 Mars FG2RE model retails for £1,470, Earth FG2HCE £1,499 and Neptune FG2NCE £1,509.00.

(Image credit: Faith)

More info at Faith Guitars