Fairport Convention talk acoustic sets, wide-ranging instruments and shifting line-ups

On the day we meet, the band are at Woodworm Studios putting the finishing touches to their new album, with members coming and going to add a vocal here or a harmonica there.

Simon Nicol has a stinking cold, but he is keen to talk about Fairport’s acoustic tradition and his love of acoustic guitars, so we move to a quiet room for a chat. With the muted sound of guest vocalist Jacqui McShee’s crystal voice drifting through the walls he explains how Fairport Acoustic came about in the early 1990s.

Fairport Acoustic started kind of by accident. We did a radio programme for the BBC one day and things went wrong and Dave Mattacks wasn’t able to do the broadcast Simon Nicol

“That started kind of by accident. We did a radio programme for the BBC one day and things went wrong and Dave Mattacks wasn’t able to do the broadcast. We hastily discovered that we could make a serviceable fist of playing the same material without the drums, and it was quite fun, and raised the possibility of doing some drummerless gigs.”

He explained how they began to build up a repertoire of acoustic material and, in 1995 recorded their only (to date) fully acoustic studio album Old, New, Borrowed and Blue, which was released in 1996. Allcock cowrote one of the songs with Chris Leslie, who had also covered for Ric Sanders after an accident in 1992 had prevented him playing for several months, so Leslie was a natural choice when Allcock left. “That was the point when we became much more string-driven,” Nicol continues, “and the other difference was that we now had two singers in the band.”

While we are talking, Ric Sanders drops in to re-record a couple of fiddle parts he wasn’t quite happy with. “When Chris joined we definitely started to have a more acoustic sound,” Sanders says as he packs up, “and I changed from playing a skeleton fiddle to one that looks conventional. The LR Baggs pickups are so good and versatile that it’s possible to sound quite acoustic or very electric with the same instrument.”

These days the Winter Tour is done with full production in theatres and large town halls. The May/June tour tends to be the smaller venues Simon Nicol

Nicol explained how, for a while, they were performing two separate repertoires and the acoustic band, for logistical reasons, tended to be the lineup that toured the USA. A major change in the lineup occurred when Dave Mattacks left in 1997 and was replaced by Gerry Conway, a founder member of Fotheringay who had also worked with Cat Stevens (Yusuf Islam), Jethro Tull and Al Stewart.

“For a while we were running the two bands in parallel but there came a time when we also did some gigs without bass, and Gerry played instead, so we had a bassless but percussive acoustic outfit. Gerry was very happy to embrace the cajón,” Simon said with a smile.

Later in the day, Conway added, “We were guesting on the BBC radio programme Loose Ends and I opted to bring a cajón. We recorded a song with it and on playback it was an instant success. The sound sat very nicely with the acoustic instruments.”

Nicol continued: “These days the Winter Tour is done with full production in theatres and large town halls. The May/June tour tends to be the smaller venues and, in the main, we have been doing these without electric guitars or a full drum kit. Gerry will rely more on hand percussion with the cajón and we sit down so that it’s more intimate.

“Back in the late 1990s we might have had two separate repertoires running side by side but now, if we look at a song and we like it, we’ll play it in both sets, although it will sound different. The main difference now is the staging. There’s a feeling of more communication in the acoustic band.”