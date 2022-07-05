Fabric 70 goes the extra mile with its free VST/AU Explorer synth plugin

Fabric 70 has released Explorer, a free 4-oscillator synth plugin that looks to give you plenty of sound-shaping options.

Oscillators 1 to 3 can each access sine, triangle, sawtooth and square waveforms, while oscillator 4 is reserved for noise. There’s also a waveshaper, a filter section with multiple types, extensive modulation facilities (including three LFOs) and three envelopes.

You don’t get any effects, but Explorer looks like it could take you to some interesting sonic places. It’s available for PC and Mac in VST/AU formats.