Fabric 70 goes the extra mile with its free VST/AU Explorer synth plugin

By ( , , ) published

4-oscillator instrument could take you to some interesting sonic places

Fabric 70 Explorer
(Image credit: Fabric 70)

Fabric 70 has released Explorer, a free 4-oscillator synth plugin that looks to give you plenty of sound-shaping options.

Oscillators 1 to 3 can each access sine, triangle, sawtooth and square waveforms, while oscillator 4 is reserved for noise. There’s also a waveshaper, a filter section with multiple types, extensive modulation facilities (including three LFOs) and three envelopes.

You don’t get any effects, but Explorer looks like it could take you to some interesting sonic places. It’s available for PC and Mac in VST/AU formats.

Find out more and do the download thing on the Fabric 70 (opens in new tab) website.

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Group Content Manager for MusicRadar, specialising in all things tech. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 20 of which I’ve also spent writing about music technology. 
Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info