Explore an ocean of sound on your iPhone or iPad with Seaquence

iOS has proven to be a great platform for exploring alternative music making interfaces, and more evidence of this can be found in Seaquence, a new app that enables you to compose using “collections of organic creatures, each with their own synth voice”.

Think of this as your own audio/visual aquarium: each creature’s body and tail is created from the parameters of its synth and sequencer, with these in turn adjusting its swimming patterns. Only the voices that you have in view can be heard.

Despite the novelty of the interface, Seaquence has a proper synth and sequencing engine working away in its briny depths, and if you pay $6.99 for the one in-app purchase you’ll get even more features (see below).

You can download the app for free from the Apple App Store. It’s compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod touch devices running iOS 9.

Seaquence features

Fully featured polyphonic synthesis module with support of up to 5 note polyphony per voice

Dynamic spatial mixer and stereo-panning engine

A true multitouch experience, up to 11 simultaneous touch points supported.

Unique swimming physics and swim behaviors - swim patterns are based on synth voice parameters

Up to 8 voices can be heard simultaneously

Precision, sample-based clock and sequencing engine

Intuitive visual multitouch voice editor

16x16 multitouch sequencer matrix

Chromatic scale editor

Octave editor

Amplitude envelope + length (ADSR+L) with curves and “hold”

5 oscillator waveform shapes: Square, Saw, Tri, Sin, Noise

Social sharing features - Get a link to share your creations to friends

Parent links are maintained - trace back the history of a composition, see who remixed your creations

In-app purchase features