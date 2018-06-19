Expect a big sonic hit from Softube’s American Class A channel strip

Softube has used classic US mixing console hardware as the inspiration for its American Class A channel strip. Designed for those who want to achieve a big sound, it can be used on drums, guitars, bass, electronic sounds and vocals: pretty much everything, in other words.

The Shape section offers gate and transient designing, a 4-band EQ with proportional Q and range control, a compressor that can operate in feed forward and feedback modes, and an output drive section for that all-important crunch.

American Class A can run as a standard VST/AU/AAX plugin on PC and Mac and is compatible with Softube’s Console 1 mixing hardware, too. The regular price is $299, but you can currently purchase it for $249, and there’s also a 20-day demo version.

Find out more on the Softube website.