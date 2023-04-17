Ever wanted to learn chicken picking? Don't miss this beginners' introduction from guitarist Andy Wood

Andy Wood is a monster player – a guitarist and mandolinist with his own solo band and session work with acts including Rascal Flatts, Scott Stapp, and Sebastian Bach. He's also a superb teacher and was kind enough to stream a whole 53-minute beginner introduction to chicken picking on his YouTube channel's Live From The Woodshed series.

It's now available to watch below, and Wood talks about the balance between the country and blues vibes of this technique, answering players' questions as he goes along. Leaning into the major is a vital component of the country-side of chicken picking, as you can emulate fiddle lines.

