Ever wanted to learn chicken picking? Don't miss this beginners' introduction from guitarist Andy Wood

By Rob Laing
published

Wood's excellent YouTube live stream is available to watch and learn from

Guitarist Andy Wood
(Image credit: Andy Wood / YouTube )

Andy Wood is a monster player – a guitarist and mandolinist with his own solo band and session work with acts including Rascal Flatts, Scott Stapp, and Sebastian Bach. He's also a superb teacher and was kind enough to stream a whole 53-minute beginner introduction to chicken picking on his YouTube channel's Live From The Woodshed series.

It's now available to watch below, and Wood talks about the balance between the country and blues vibes of this technique, answering players' questions as he goes along. Leaning into the major is a vital component of the country-side of chicken picking, as you can emulate fiddle lines. 

Guitars Editor, MusicRadar

I'm the Guitars Editor for MusicRadar, handling news, reviews, features, tuition, advice for the strings side of the site and everything in between. Before MusicRadar I worked on guitar magazines for 15 years, including Editor of Total Guitar. I've currently set aside any pipe dreams of getting anywhere with my own songs and I am enjoying playing covers in function bands. 