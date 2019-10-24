Eventide’s $99 Quadravox harmonizer plugin is currently yours for free

Sound the free plugin Klaxon, because Audio Plugin Deals is currently giving away Eventide’s Quadravox, which retails for $99, for nothing.

This is a composition tool that enables you to take an audio part and generate up to four voices from it, each based on your chosen key and timing interval. As such, it’s great for building harmonies, widening instruments, and generating big stacks of sounds.

You can adjust the level, pan and delay settings for each of the four parts, and you can sync to your DAW. Quadravox should work particularly well on vocal, synth and guitar parts.