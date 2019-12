Eventide has announced the latest algorithm for its acclaimed H9 pedal, the PitchFuzz.

Combining fuzz, three pitch-shifters and two delays, the PitchFuzz promises to go beyond traditional octave fuzz to become “one of the most flexible and creative algorithms in the H9”.

The algorithm comes with 36 presets, some crafted by Eventide artists.

Existing H9 owners can purchase the PitchFuzz via the H9 Control app for $19.99, while it's free for H9 Max users. Head over to Eventide for more info.