Wondering what happened to all those fidget spinners? Turns out they’re being used to control NoodleVolt’s Eurorack LFOs

If you’re wondering what happened to all those fidget spinners that kids were playing with a few years ago, NoodleVolt has at least part of the answer. Its new Eurorack module uses one of these swirly stress relievers to control the rate of an LFO - just give it a flick and let the magic happen.

Additional control is restricted to an attenuator that limits the range of the output; this can be controlled via a CV input (plug in a gate, LFO or envelope to add a rhythmic pulse, for example). There’s also a CV output.