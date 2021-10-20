More

Wondering what happened to all those fidget spinners? Turns out they’re being used to control NoodleVolt’s Eurorack LFOs

Give it a flick and see what happens

If you’re wondering what happened to all those fidget spinners that kids were playing with a few years ago, NoodleVolt has at least part of the answer. Its new Eurorack module uses one of these swirly stress relievers to control the rate of an LFO - just give it a flick and let the magic happen.

Additional control is restricted to an attenuator that limits the range of the output; this can be controlled via a CV input (plug in a gate, LFO or envelope to add a rhythmic pulse, for example). There’s also a CV output.

NoodleVolt is selling its first run of Fidget Spinner prototypes on its Reverb shop with the aim of funding mass production. We’re assured that each unit has been hand-wired and tested carefully.

