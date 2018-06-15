Ernie Ball debuts St Vincent HH signature guitar

Ernie Ball has now released the St Vincent signature Music Man model in an HH configuration.

Aside from the addition of two new humbuckers, other specs include a lightweight African mahogany body, roasted maple neck - as opposed to the all-rosewood of the original - with ebony or rosewood fingerboard, black or chrome hardware, matching pickup covers, and five-way switch.

We’re digging the fresh finishes for 2018, which include Charcoal Sparkle, Blue Dawn, Stealth Black, and Sea Breeze.

Ernie Ball has produced a top-notch video to promote the guitar, where Annie Clark details her stage persona, creative process and putting her Fear The Future tour together.

Best of all, it showcases some of her incredible fuzz and delay tones (do we spy a Kemper in the background?). You can watch the video below.

The new St Vincent HH models start at $2,199. For more info, head over to Ernie Ball Music Man.