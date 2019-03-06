Erica Synths Sample Drum and Plasma Drive modules are now ready to buy

Latvian Eurorack manufacturers, Erica Synths, has announced the availability of both the Plasma Drive and Sample Drum modules.

First up is the long-awaited Sample Drum, which, in a nutshell, Sample Drum brings sample playback, looping, slicing and recording to your modular system. Two identical parts can be processed in number of different ways, with tuning functions (including 1 V/Oct pitch tracking), virtual VCAs plus AD envelopes and realtime effects.

Such producers as Pitch Black, Nero Bellum, T.Raumschmiere, Otto von Schirach, Raitis AG have all contributed to the factory preset pack.

Sample Drum is available for €300, direct from the Erica Synths webshop .

Sample Drum features

Sample playback with fast trigger response (~1ms)

Various effects for real time sample processing

Sample recording functionality

Manual and automatic sample slicing

Cue point loading from WAV files

1V/Oct tracking

3 assignable CV inputs per channel

Preset memory

User-friendly interface

Performance mode

16 GB SD card with factory preset samples included

Driven to distraction

Announced at this year’s NAMM show, the Plasma Drive is the logical progression for another Latvian-based firm, Gamechanger Audio. Originally deployed as a guitar effects stompbox, the Plasma Drive takes the logical step into Eurorack.

Instead of going down the oft-trodden path of LED, tube, or even transistor-based saturation, the Plasma Drive boosts audio signal to 3000V and transforms it into a series of continuous high-voltage discharges in a xenon-filled tube.

You can pick up the Plasma Drive, direct from Erica Synths , for €310.

Plasma Drive features