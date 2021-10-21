Eric Gales takes on Joe Bonamassa in a blues battle for the ages in the video for new single I Want My Crown

Waaay back in 2019, back before even Covid wrought havoc with all kinds of things, Eric Gales revealed at our UK Guitar Show that his next album would be produced by none other than friend and fellow bluesmaster Joe Bonamassa. Now we finally have the first single - and it's a knockout!

I Want My Crown is a statement of intent alright, and features a tongue-in-cheek blues battle between Gales and JoBo in a boxing ring. Who will prove victorious? You'll have to watch to find out! We're all winners witnessing these two modern blues greats in action.

These two have previous form too…

Long may it continue!

The new Eric Gales album, Crown, is produced by Bonamassa and Josh Smith. It will be released on January 28 2022 via Provogue Records / Mascot Label Group. Eric Gales touring the UK in March and April.