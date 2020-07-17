Eric Clapton drummer, Jamie Oldaker dies aged 68

Jamie Oldaker, drummer for Eric Clapton, has passed away aged 68 after battling cancer in recent years.

During his career, Oldaker played for Bob Seiger, Leon Russell, Peter Frampton, Freddie King and Ace Frehley’s Comet, but is best known for his work with Eric Clapton.

In 1974, Oldaker played an integral part in bringing Clapton out of hiatus after the guitar god heard a demo featuring Oldaker and keyboard player, Dick Sims. Clapton had been recovering from a heroin addiction, and claimed that the demo inspired him to get back in the studio.

That’s exactly what he did, and with Oldaker enlisted, went on to make 461 Ocean Boulevard. The album included Motherless Children, Willie and the Hand Jive, and Clapton’s famous cover of Bob Marley’s I Shot The Sheriff.

Oldaker went on to record another 10 albums with Eric Clapton, performing double-drums alongside Phil Collins for Slowhand at Live Aid in 1985.

Jamie Oldaker reportedly passed away at his home in Tulsa, Oklahoma with his family by his side.