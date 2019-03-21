Epiphone unveils Lzzy Hale Explorer

Epiphone has announced the Lzzy Hale Explorer, a cut-price version of the Halestorm leader’s signature Gibson electric guitar.

Mirroring its forebear, Hale’s Epiphone features a mahogany body in Alpine White finish with gold hardware and an ebony fingerboard.

Pickups are a pair of Alnico Classic Pro humbuckers, while Grover Rotomatic 18:1 machineheads and a LockTone Tune-O-Matic bridge with stopbar tailpiece round out the spec.

“I always feel like a rock star with my Epiphone,” says Hale. “I hope anyone who picks it up feels like a rock star, too. I would encourage them to make a lot of noise with it because that’s currently what I’m doing!”

The price is yet to be confirmed for this one, but we’d wager it will be sub-$1,000. More info is available at Epiphone.