Epiphone unveils Johnny A Custom archtop guitar

Epiphone has released details on the Ltd Ed Johnny A Custom Outfit, an affordable version of the blues guitarist's double-cutaway Gibson Custom archtop.

Packing a Sunset Glow-finished flame maple top on mahogany body, the Johnny A features Gibson '57 Classic wax-potted humbuckers with Alnico II magnets, an ebony fingerboard and Bigsby B70 vibrato.

There's no word on RRP yet, but we'd wager around £600, including hardcase, when the model lands in June - see Epiphone for more details.

Judging by the quality of the instruments coming out of Epiphone Custom in recent years, we have no doubt this will be a winner, and a place in our round-up of the best electric guitars under £1,000/$1,300 is likely indeed...